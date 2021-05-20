Oil supplies from Russia to China plummeted 15.3 percent in April this year. Writes about this “Prime”.

The export of raw materials from Saudi Arabia to China was 6.47 million tons against 7.84 million tons a month earlier (minus 17.5 percent), from Russia – 6.3 million tons against 7.44 million tons. Iraq was in third place with 4.45 million tons against 3.62 million tons in March (plus 22.9 percent).

In the first four months of this year, the PRC reduced its purchases of Russian oil by 2.14 percent in annual terms. In 2020, China imported more than 83.4 million tons of raw materials from Russia for $ 27.6 billion.

China is the world’s top oil importer. For Beijing, an adequate level of inventory is critical to maintaining a resilient economy during times of foreign policy shocks affecting supply and prices. The International Energy Agency (IEA) recommends that countries have enough fuel in their storage facilities to cover at least 90 days of net imports.