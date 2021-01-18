Revenues from oil exports from Russia in January-November last year fell by 40.9 percent compared to the same period in 2019 and amounted to $ 66.391 billion. Such data leads Federal Customs Service (FCS).

In January-November, the physical volume of oil exports from Russia fell by 11 percent (to 220.241 million tons). The total revenues of Russian companies from the sale of petroleum products for 11 months of 2020 amounted to $ 40.7 billion. This is 33 percent less than in the same period last year.

Revenues from gasoline exports during this period decreased by 14 percent, and from exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) – by 15.3 percent. Russian exports of coal fell by 23.8 percent.

Earlier it was reported that Gazprom’s revenues from gas exports in January-October this year fell by 44.4 percent (to $ 19.038 billion) compared to the same period last year. Physical gas exports decreased by 11.4 percent (to 159 billion cubic meters).

Last September, President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was able to get off the oil needle. The country’s budget and economy have freed themselves from critical dependence on fluctuations in raw materials prices, the head of state said.