The volume of oil and gas condensate production in Russia collapsed by 10.9 percent (to 125.06 million tons) in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period last year. Writes about it Interfax with reference to the summary of the CDU TEK.

Average daily production was 10.19 million barrels. In March, 43.34 million tons of oil with gas condensate were produced, which is 9.3 percent less than in March 2020.

Earlier it became known that the OPEC + countries decided to increase oil production. The agreement provides for an increase in crude oil production in May by 350 thousand barrels per day, in June – the same, and in July – by 450 thousand barrels.

The Ministry of Finance of Russia reported that over the past year in relation to the beginning of April, the Russian grade of Urals oil has doubled – from $ 29.17 to $ 63.62. At the same time, the average price for the first quarter (from January to March) of this year was $ 59.8 per barrel against $ 48.18 a year earlier. Thus, the growth was 24.1 percent.