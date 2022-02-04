Russian Urals oil has again risen to a record high, breaking the mark of $93 for the first time since 2014. This is reported TASS with reference to the pricing agency Argus.

It is noted that Urals is rising in price following the benchmark Brent, the price of which has risen above $91 per barrel for the first time in seven years.

On Thursday, February 3, the cost of Urals in the Mediterranean (CIF Augusta) reached $93.19 per barrel. In northwestern Europe (CIF Rotterdam), it closed at $90.46 per barrel.

At the same time, Urals is still trading at a discount to the North Sea dated variety, the index of which is calculated by Argus. So, on February 3, Urals discount in the Mediterranean region amounted to $0.4 per barrel, in northwestern Europe – $3.13 per barrel.

The base price for the Urals grade in the Russian budget is set at $44.2 per barrel. Depending on it, the Ministry of Finance buys or sells currency.

In mid-January, Urals oil for the first time in seven years exceeded $90 per barrel in Europe. The last time Urals was worth more than $90 per barrel in Europe was on October 2, 2014. At the end of the month, Brent rose in price, rising above $90 per barrel for the first time since October 13, 2014.