Novak instructed oil companies to increase supplies of AI-95 gasoline to the exchange

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has instructed Russian oil companies to increase supplies of AI-95 gasoline to the exchange. He stated this during a meeting on oil products, reports “Interfax” with reference to the source.

According to the agency’s source familiar with the text of the final protocol of the meeting, Novak called on companies to pay special attention to the importance of sufficient volumes of supplies of this type of fuel. In particular, producers were recommended to increase gasoline production in order to ensure the necessary volumes on the exchange.

The Deputy Prime Minister also instructed the Ministry of Energy to prepare a medium-term balance of supply and demand for petroleum products by fuel type, oil company and region. In addition, the departments will need to assess the current volumes of “gray” gasoline exports from the country and continue to work to prevent them, including through the EAEU countries.

According to the results of the RIA Novosti study, the Russian regions with the most affordable gasoline are the Yamalo-Nenets, Nenets and Chukotka Autonomous Okrugs. In these regions, local residents can buy more than two thousand liters of AI-92 per month for the average salary in the region. For comparison, the average for Russia was 1,334 liters.