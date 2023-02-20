Kommersant: Russian oil companies increased processing by 1%, to almost 787 thousand tons per day

Despite the European Union (EU) embargo on Russian oil products and the price ceiling imposed by Western countries, Russian oil companies increased oil refining in February by one percent compared to January, to almost 787,000 tons per day in 15 days of February. About this on Monday, February 20, writes “Kommersant” with reference to sources familiar with the situation on the market.

After European traders refused to buy oil and oil products from the Russian Federation, most of the export volumes were redirected to Asian markets during 2022. However, so far the sanctions have not affected the volume of oil production and refining in Russia.

Related materials:

Oil refining in Russia is growing against the background of significant damper payments, and in March, according to experts, this trend will continue. At the same time, since March, the authorities are going to reduce oil production in the country by about five percent, or 500,000 barrels per day, which may affect the volume of refining. Also, the economy of oil refining will deteriorate significantly from April, when changes to the Tax Code come into force, suggesting a reduction in damper subsidies and fixing the Urals discount to Brent when calculating oil taxes, the newspaper writes.

Earlier, Vedomosti wrote that the March decrease in Russian oil production by 500,000 barrels per day, announced by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, would not affect supplies abroad, it would be a drop in refining volumes within the country.

The EU embargo and a $60 per barrel price ceiling for offshore supplies of Russian oil came into effect on December 5 last year. Since then, the cost of the main Russian export grade Urals has been at the level of $50 per barrel, with prices for the benchmark Brent grade in the region of $85, that is, a discount of more than $30 per barrel.