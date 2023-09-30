Since October 1, some categories of civil servants have increased their salaries

Since October 1, some categories of civil servants in Russia have had their salaries increased. The corresponding decree signed President of the country Vladimir Putin. Salaries will be indexed by 5.5 percent.

However, salaries for military positions and ranks for contract military personnel will be increased by 10.5 percent. The salaries of military personnel serving under conscription will also increase. Salaries of that part of civil servants who belong to the security bloc will also increase by 10.5 percent. In addition, the president signed decrees to increase the salaries of Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov and head of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin by 5.5 percent from October 1.

Earlier it became known that the authorities decided not to increase the salaries of federal civil servants in 2024. The decision will not affect the salaries of employees of public sector organizations. From October 1, 2024, their salaries will be increased by the projected inflation rate for 2024 (4.5 percent). The salaries of employees from the public sector of healthcare, social security, education and culture will increase from January 1, 2024 by 9.8 percent (according to the May 2021 decrees). Salaries for federal civil service employees increase every year in accordance with the federal budget law.