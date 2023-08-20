Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

Russian President Vladimir Putin during a video conference with government officials from the Kremlin in July 2023. (Iconic) © IMAGO/Alexander Kazakov/Kremlin Pool/Zuma Wire

Putin wants Western products to disappear from Russia. But his own economy and the Russian officials put a spanner in the works.

Moscow – Russian President Vladimir Putin is waging war against Ukraine – but his enemy is also the West, which he declared an “existential” threat. In Russia, the head of the Kremlin is now apparently trying to ban everything Western: Foreign terms are banned, as are Western cars or technology. However, even government officials apparently do not follow this rule – they often simply have no other choice.

Putin orders iPhone ban and switch to domestic cars

If Putin has his way, Russians should stop using Western products. The Kremlin chief even banned his officials from using Western products. Kremlin employees have not been allowed to use iPhones since April 1 This also applies to other civil servants and employees of state-owned companies. The domestic intelligence service FSB claimed around two months ago that several thousand Apple devices had been manipulated for US espionage purposes. The manufacturer Apple had rejected this.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2016 with an Apple iPhone. In August, the Russian Ministry of Digital Development also banned its employees from using iPhones. © imago sportfotodienst/IMAGO / ITAR-TASS

In August, a ban on Western cars was added. “All officials in the country must drive domestic cars,” Putin said in a speech in early August, like the Russian newspaper amplification reported. The new rule has had only mixed success so far: even former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev is said to be loud Newsweek been spotted in the back seat of a luxury Mercedes traveling to an event this week.

Just a week after the Kremlin chief’s announcement, government agencies also provided over 53 million rubles (around 520,000 euros) for further purchases of foreign cars. It seems as if not even Putin’s government itself is planning to do without cars from the West: a tender by a government agency on August 9 indicated loudly amplification the purchase of a Mercedes-Benz V-Class minivan for the equivalent of almost 90,000 euros.

Putin wants to ban Western symbols – but there are no alternatives

From Moscow’s point of view, dozens of countries are on the list of “unfriendly” states – including the USA, Great Britain, Poland and Germany. The bans on products from these and other Western countries are in place, but not all government officials are consistently following them. In some cases, this is simply due to a lack of alternatives: the Russian car market does not produce enough business class models to serve all officials, and demand for smartphones also exceeds supply.

Because not only was the West economically dependent on Russia before the start of the Ukraine war, the Russian market also needs Western products. For Moscow, this is primarily about technology, such as semiconductor chips. During the corona pandemic, the western auto industry also learned painfully what a lack of this resource means. According to the Russian statistics agency Rosstat, Russia’s car production fell by 67 percent last year.

Putin partially circumvents trade restrictions, but auto boycott ‘difficult to implement’

Despite the war in Ukraine, numerous Western companies continue to do lucrative business with Moscow. In other areas, Putin even found a way to circumvent Western trade restrictions: For example, by importing household appliances such as washing machines from friendly neighboring countries in order to get the important semiconductor chips. Western sanctions are hitting the Kremlin hard. Russia’s oil and gas revenues have recently collapsed and the ruble is in free fall. In addition, the few available chips are urgently needed for Russian weapons production, because here too they are in short supply.

The order to stop using foreign cars and Apple products “will be difficult to implement because there aren’t many alternatives on the market,” think-tank Crisis Group Russia analyst Oleg Ignatov told the newspaper Newsweek. Sooner or later, the production of Chinese or perhaps Iranian cars will be located in Russia, the expert continues. From Ignatov’s point of view, the main thing missing in Russia is its own operating system. The alternative, dubbed Aurora, has been in development for some time, the analyst said, but the operating system “still doesn’t work.”