State Duma deputies have decided to release Russian officials from punishment for “accidental corruption.” The corresponding bill was adopted in the first reading, reports Interfax Wednesday, March 10th.

This is a violation of anti-corruption prohibitions, admitted due to circumstances beyond the control of officials, the document says. In particular, it is proposed to include natural disasters, fires, epidemics, strikes, military operations, and terrorist acts among them. At the same time, regularly recurring and predictable events cannot be recognized as such circumstances.

A special commission will examine each specific case. State and municipal employees, federal, regional and municipal deputies, senators, judges, and prosecutors are subject to the legislative initiative.

As previously explained by the head of the profile committee on security and anti-corruption, Vasily Piskarev, the project does not concern criminal prosecution.