A Russian official traveled to Crimea and described her stay with the phrase “disgusting service in pretentious interiors.” The politician published her review on the page in Facebook…

The first deputy head of the Department of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Moscow Government, Alexandra Alexandrova, went with her family to rest in the resort area of ​​Miskhor. Having spent the May holidays in a five-star boutique hotel, the politician was horrified by the service.

According to Alexandrova, a few months before the trip, she personally came to see the room and pay for the accommodation. However, upon arrival, it turned out that the booked rooms were occupied, so the family had to settle in a room overlooking a noisy construction site.

When trying to solve the problem at the reception, it turned out that a cook was sitting at the counter, who “knew nothing”.

The deputy head also criticized the service of local restaurants. Specifically, the quality of the food, the long wait, and the hair that caught her on the plate.

“A glass of water, coffee and any meal at least 40 minutes of waiting. Bread can be served when desserts have already been eaten. The menu will include porcini mushrooms, parmesan, and champignon and Russian cheese are served, ”Aleksandrova listed her shortcomings.

Earlier in May, the Russian woman spent a week in a hotel in Crimea and described her with the phrase “the last century.” The surprise of the tourist was caused by the supply of hot water by the hour – from 6 to 8 in the morning and from 19 to 22 in the evening. The girl noted that usually each accommodation facility on the peninsula has its own water heating system.