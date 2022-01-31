In St. Petersburg, the 57-year-old head of the education department of the administration of the Krasnoselsky district sent children with disabilities to a boarding house with unsanitary conditions. 21 children left for the Polyarnye Zori sanatorium in Anapa. This is reported on site City Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR).

“As a result of the accused’s negligence, disabled children and their accompanying persons were unable to undergo medical rehabilitation and sanatorium treatment in the organization of recreation and rehabilitation due to the inconsistency of the conditions provided by the boarding house,” the report says.

The mother of one of the affected children told RIA News about the conditions in the sanatorium. According to her, an allergy began in her son’s boarding house. “When I looked into the bathroom, I was just stunned: there was black mold and spiders everywhere. On the balcony there are crumbling holes in the floor,” she said.

According to the Russian woman, the sockets in the building fell out of the walls, and the plumbing was leaking. Fleas were found in some rooms. In addition, there were problems with the diet, as the canteen refused to cook food laid on a strict diet.

After checking, the Investigative Committee opened a criminal case under Part 1 of Article 293 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“negligence”). At the moment, the investigation of the criminal case is completed, the accused will appear before the court.

Earlier it became known that in a private nursing home near Moscow, Mytishchi, pensioners were beaten and tied to beds. Also, nursing home staff starved the elderly.