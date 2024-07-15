Vladimir Rogov, a member of the Zaporizhzhia regional council and head of the We Are With Russia popular movement, said on Monday that the results of the “counterattack” carried out by Ukrainian forces in the region were “zero.”

Rogov added that Ukrainian forces have lost more than 80% of the territory they captured in the summer of 2023, according to the Russian news website Sputnik.

Rogov said that Ukrainian forces are losing the territory they captured in the counter-offensive they carried out last year, at the cost of the lives of tens of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers.

“The results of the counteroffensive were reduced to zero thanks to the heroic and professional actions of our troops. Today, more than 80% of the territories occupied at that time in the Vremyevsky, Vasilevsky and Orekhovsky districts have been liberated,” he explained.

According to Rogov, during the “Ukrainian counteroffensive”, Ukrainian forces managed to take control of the towns of Urozhenie and Staromyorska, located at the junction of the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.

He said that Russian forces were able to “liberate Staromayorskoye on June 10, and Uruzheny on July 14.”

Rogov added that Rabotina is a village located on the front line in the Orekhov district of Zaporizhzhia province. The Ukrainian authorities presented it as the main achievement of the counteroffensive launched by Ukrainian forces in the Zaporizhzhia province since June 2023. In order to capture it, Ukraine brought into the battle Western-trained brigades.

Rogov pointed out that in mid-May, units of the Dnepr Group of the Russian forces completely recaptured this village.