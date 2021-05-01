Tourism Minister of Kamchatka Natalia Maksimenko left her post after posting on Instagram about “rabble” and “toxic” people. This was reported by Kamchatka-inform.

According to the sources of the publication, the minister, who had not worked in office for a year, wrote a letter of leave with subsequent dismissal.

In January, Maksimenko published a post in which she urged not to waste energy on “toxic people” and “other rabble”. After the publication, the text began to be actively discussed on social networks, some considered the words of the official defiant.

In addition, in August 2020, the minister also received a reprimand due to a corruption scandal that happened in the Kamchatka tourist information center, writes Znak.com. It was about the head of the institution, Natalya Parastyuk, she was suspected of illegally issuing multimillion-dollar awards.

According to Kamchatka-inform sources, the regional government has not yet made a decision on the candidacy of a new minister – they can appoint the head of one of the regional state institutions.

Earlier it became known that the head of the Ministry of Health of the Rostov region resigned after a scandal with the death of patients connected to mechanical ventilation devices.