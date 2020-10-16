In Khabarovsk, the lawyers of the former director of one of the departments of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Vladimir Potapkin, accused of a multimillion-dollar bribe, decided to prove his innocence with an extract from the casino. On Friday, October 16, RBC reports.

The defense of the Russian official submitted a certificate to the court, which proves that the lawyer involved in the case as an intermediary suffered from gambling addiction and lost 284 million rubles in three years. The man was being treated by a psychiatrist in connection with his addiction. According to the lawyers, this proves that such a person could not be entrusted with a large amount of money, which refutes the accusation of their client of bribery.

The Investigative Committee of Russia considers Potapkin guilty of providing illegal patronage to one of the companies, which thanks to him rented forest plots on preferential terms and received a subsidy of 484 million rubles. According to the investigation, in 2016-2019 the defendant received 80 million rubles as a bribe.