Kursk official injured while working for SVO needs, could not be saved

Acting head of the Sovietsky district of the Kursk region Sergei Belykh received a fatal injury while performing work in the interests of a special military operation (SVO). This was reported by the acting head of the region Alexei Smirnov in Telegram.

The official was involved in preparing firewood for the SVO fighters. He was crushed by a felled tree, the acting governor explained.

The victim was taken to the district hospital, but doctors were unable to save Belykh. “I express my most sincere condolences to the family and friends of Sergei Valentinovich,” Smirnov wrote.

Earlier, in the Belgorod region, an official was injured as a result of an attack by a Ukrainian drone. The victim was an employee of the Grayvoron city administration, Maksim Moiseyev, who suffered a concussion.