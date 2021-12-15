An official from the mayor’s office of Kostroma was sued for negligence in providing housing for orphans. How have established in the regional department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, because of the woman, more than 350 people have lost their apartments required by law.

The head of the construction and overhaul department of the Kostroma administration was unable to control the construction of an apartment building and organize the tender procedures correctly – auctions for housing did not take place, and the beneficiaries did not receive real estate.

The Kostroma prosecutor’s office clarified that the official could not effectively dispose of the funds allocated from the city budget for the socially unprotected category of citizens. The woman did not admit her guilt, however, in the criminal case filed against her, there are 38 volumes of evidence. If the court takes the side of the victims, the Russian woman faces up to a year of correctional labor or up to six months of arrest.

Related materials:

Earlier, experts predicted the appearance of orphan ghettos in Russia against the background of a possible increase in the share of apartments for graduates of orphanages in buildings from 25 to 50 percent. The corresponding bill was submitted to the State Duma in the spring of 2020. However, social activists believe that the new initiative will not help solve the housing problem, but will increase the risk of the formation of dangerous areas and significantly reduce the chances of orphanages for further social adaptation.