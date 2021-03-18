The head of the labor and employment department of the Oryol region, Alexander Sotnikov, complained about the reluctance of the inhabitants of the region to work for a salary of 15 thousand rubles and the desire of the Orlov residents went to work in Moscow. He is quoted by the publication “Orlovskie Novosti”.

“What is offered is not some minimum wages, but 15-18 thousand rubles. But all the same, people refuse for some reason, ”the official was surprised, adding that people leave to work in Moscow, since salaries there are several times higher.

At the same time, Sotnikov expressed the hope that residents will return from the capital to the region, because in Orel, according to him, salaries are “white”, while in Moscow they are often “black.”

In an interview with REN TV, an official admitted that both working conditions and the factor of a person’s personal preferences are important components of a good vacancy.

According to the local portal, according to the tax return, for 2019 Sotnikov earned 993.7 thousand rubles, that is, his monthly income was 82 thousand rubles.