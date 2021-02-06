The former head of the Ramensky District of the Moscow Region, Andrei Kulakov, has filed a petition for the criminal case of the murder of his mistress Yevgenia Isaenkova, in which he is accused, to be considered by a jury.

This was reported by Rosbalt with reference to a source familiar with the situation.

According to the newspaper, the accused insists on his innocence.

The materials of the case were transferred for consideration to the Ramensky City Court, but the prosecutor’s office demanded that the case be sent to the Moscow Regional Court to change the jurisdiction. The prosecution asks to transfer the materials to a court in another district of the Moscow region due to the fact that Kulakov was in charge of the Ramensky district for a long time, he has extensive connections there, including in the judiciary, so the prosecutor’s office has doubts about the objectivity of the court.

According to the investigation, on the night of May 2, 2019, Isaenkova was driving her Mercedes, parked in the forest. Kulakov was next to her in the passenger seat. During the quarrel, the official punched her in the face, dragged her to the back seat and strangled her, after which he fled the scene.

According to a source of “Lenta.ru” in law enforcement agencies, Isaenkova and Kulakov were in a love affair for six years. That evening Kulakov made an appointment with Isaenkova; at the meeting, she once again demanded that the official leave his wife. Kulakov refused, they quarreled, the quarrel ended in murder.

According to the interlocutor of the publication, having committed a crime, Kulakov decided to hide outside Russia. He deleted all correspondence with Isaenkova and resigned as head of the district. With the last action, he attracted the attention of law enforcement officers.