The commander of the Viking group: AFU are fighting surrender and flight with the help of detachments

The Ukrainian military is fighting flight and surrender with the help of barrage detachments that shoot their own colleagues in the back, said RIA News commander of the Viking group.

According to the Russian officer, the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) understand that their “back is covered” by detachments. “Again, where are the national battalions, yes, they shoot their own people in the back,” the Russian soldier emphasized. By this he explained that the Ukrainians are actively resisting.

According to the officer, one of the effective methods of action against the Ukrainian military was the encirclement, and not a head-on assault. “The method of boilers has a place to be, because it is optimal – surrounded, rolled out,” he said.

In May, captured soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who laid down their arms in the Krasny Liman area, reported the existence of detachments that shoot soldiers for refusing to participate in hostilities.