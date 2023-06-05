Russian officer Shmel said that the golden gene pool of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was almost destroyed at the beginning of the NWO

Officer of the First Army Corps of the group of troops “South” of the Russian Armed Forces with the call sign Shmel in an interview with RIA News stated that the most experienced and trained part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) was destroyed at the very beginning of the special military operation (SVO).

The Russian military explained that in the first half of the NMD in the Ukrainian army there were a lot of losses in the personnel of precisely those battle-hardened contract soldiers whom Kiev managed to train during the eight years before the NMD. “This, one might say, “golden gene pool” of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, well, if half, or maybe somewhere more, was destroyed,” said a Russian special forces officer.