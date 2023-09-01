Russian Offensive War | Zelenskyi’s adviser: More and more air strikes on Russian soil are expected

“This is the phase of the war when the hostilities gradually move to the territory of the Russian Federation,” adviser Myhailo Podoljak said.

Model-attacks on targets located on Russian soil will increase, said a person close to the president of Ukraine Myhailo Podoljak in an interview with news agency Reuters on Friday.

Podoljak is to Volodymyr Zelensky adviser. He said that Ukraine has increased its attacks in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine. He also assured that “agents” and “partisans” will carry out even more attacks on Russia’s own soil.

“What will come to Russia … is an increasing number of attacks by unidentified drones launched from the territory of the Russian Federation, and the number of these attacks will increase,” Podoljak said.

TO Russia has recently been the subject of a large number of drone attacks.

Perhaps the fiercest operation was experienced the night before Wednesday, when dozens of explosive drones flew in different parts of western Russia.

Ukraine has hardly commented on the drone attacks on Russian soil.

Chief of Military Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov made an exception on Friday when he said that the attack on the Pskov airbase originated from Russia. In other words, Ukrainians or pro-Ukrainian fighters would have sent the drones to their targets probably from the vicinity of Pskov.

At least four Russian Il-76 transport planes were damaged or destroyed in the attack last Wednesday night.

Reuters interviewed by Podoljak implied that the war was about to enter a new phase.

