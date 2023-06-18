Russian Offensive War | Tougher resistance awaits Ukraine than last year – Russian forces have changed their tactics in recent months

Russian the forces seem to have learned from their mistakes and switched to more effective combat tactics in recent months.

This can be seen, among other things, in the kind of defense positions Russia has prepared for Ukraine’s counterattack and in Russia’s success in the battles fought in the city of Bahmut, says the docent of military sciences and visiting researcher at the Alexander Institute Ilmari Käihkö.

“At times during the war, a situation has developed in which Ukraine is praised and Russia is reviled. But basically, many things have already been learned in the war at this point from both sides,” says Käihkö.

Ilmari Käihkö, Docent of Military Sciences and Visiting Researcher of the Aleksanteri Institute.

For example, the US media New York Times said in an article published on June 17 that Russian forces have changed their tactics to better match Ukraine’s way of fighting.

The article bases its information on interviews with Ukrainian soldiers, one Russian prisoner of war, foreign fighters and Western officials, as well as an analysis of documents and videos.

Russian soldiers escorted the IAEA delegation that visited the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant on Thursday.

Russian According to Käihkö, the development of the troops is not at all surprising.

“Russia emphasizes its strengths and at the same time takes advantage of Ukraine’s weaknesses. For example, Russia uses its more powerful air force better than before,” Käihkö states.

NYT also says that Russian armored convoys no longer move quickly and recklessly into open areas, where it is easy for the Ukrainians to destroy or damage them. Instead, the Russians use, among other things, drones to probe Ukrainian positions before the attack.

A Ukrainian soldier in the Kharkiv region on Thursday.

“They have changed their tactics in the last six months,” a Ukrainian soldier interviewed by NYT Ruslan Zubarev evaluate the Russian forces.

The soldier told the newspaper about an incident in which the Russians almost managed to capture his trench in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine, near the Russian-occupied town of Svatove.

Zubarev said that although the Russians acted “according to the textbook” in attacking Ukrainian positions, they failed due to insufficient intelligence.

“They did everything perfectly, but one thing went wrong: lack of knowledge,” Zubarev said.

According to NYT, the Ukrainians also said that the trenches dug by the Russians are better than their own.

Is difficult to judge which side of the war has learned more and developed better so far. According to Käihkö, Ukraine operates more at the “grassroots level” and lets the troops themselves change their actions as they see fit.

Russia, on the other hand, leads its troops more from the top.

“At this stage, many believe that Ukraine will learn faster than Russia with its own approach,” says Käihkö.

Ukrainian soldiers fire on Russian positions with machine guns near the town of Bahmut on Saturday.

Is however, it is important to keep in mind that the entire armed forces of Russia cannot be viewed as a unified force. Some Russian soldiers are poorly trained, while others are already very capable fighters at this stage of the war.

In particular, the mercenary army from Wagner’s forces seems to have developed into a tough opponent for the Ukrainians.

The Ukrainian soldiers interviewed in the NYT article told how the Wagner forces fought very skillfully in Bahmut.

The Ukrainian mission report seen by NYT also speaks of “well-trained troops” who “used effective tactics and firepower.”

“The best equipped Russian soldiers. Supposed to be the Wagner group,” the report says.

Yevgeny Prigozh and Wagner’s mercenary army in Bahmut in May.

On the other hand, some US experts heard by NYT see the success of the Wagner forces still based on their willingness to sacrifice the lives of prisoners used as fighters.

Ilmari Käihkö also finds NYT’s reporting on the Wagner forces interesting.

“Wagner has often been seen as just such a merciless group that exploits the masses of people, but the Ukrainians clearly consider them tougher than other Russian soldiers,” says Käihkö.

Also news agency Associated Press said on Friday that experts it interviewed believe Russian forces have developed in recent months.

Russian forces made several significant mistakes last year that cost them dearly. At the end of the year, for example, Ukraine forced Russia to withdraw from the city of Kherson and most of the Kharkiv region.

It is still too early to tell how well the ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive will progress. However, there is reason to believe that the battle will be very difficult and Ukraine will have a stronger defender than in Kherson and Kharkiv.

A Ukrainian soldier monitored Russian positions in the Kharkiv region on Thursday.

“People are still using these two victories as a benchmark, which I don’t think is reasonable or reasonable in the circumstances,” said retired British general Sir Richard Barrons for AP. Barrons was head of the UK Strategic Command from 2013 to 2016.

Ilmari Käihkö also assessed the achievements of Ukraine’s counterattack to be “moderate” so far.

“Russia is clearly doing something right, at least in the south, where it conducts a very active defense.”

On the other hand, it was clear from the beginning that Ukraine’s counterattack would be difficult.