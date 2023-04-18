Russian Offensive War | Putin visited the occupied territories in Ukraine – Video reveals the Kremlin’s deception

According to the Kremlin, the visit took place on Monday, April 18. In a video of the visit, Putin talks about “the coming Easter”.

The Kremlin according to the Russian president Vladimir Putin has visited the military command center in the Kherson region of occupied Ukraine, Reuters reports.

In addition, Putin reportedly visited the Russian-occupied Luhansk region.

A five-minute long video of the visits was shown on the Russian state television channel, and a few pictures of the visit were also published. The Kremlin later released a shortened, approximately three-minute video summary of the visit.

“The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation has visited the headquarters of the Dnipro military group located in the Kherson region, as well as the headquarters of the Russian National Guard in the Luhansk region in the east,” the Kremlin announced in a statement.

Russian according to the administration, Putin partially visited the areas under the control of Russian forces on Monday, April 17.

However, two different versions of the video compilation reveal a detail that questions the information provided by the Kremlin about the time of the visit.

In the longer video, Putin holds an Orthodox icon in his hands and says on the video’s soundtrack: “it’s Easter soon” or “Easter will come soon”. However, the shortened version does not include the words “coming soon”. Putin only says “it’s Easter.”

In Russia, Easter was celebrated last Sunday, April 16. If Putin said “Easter is coming soon” when he visited Kherson, then the visit must have happened before last Sunday and not on Monday.

The Kremlin according to Putin met in the occupied territories, among others, the commander of the Russian Air Force, Colonel-General Mikhail Teplinski and Colonel General Oleg Makarevich. It has been said that Teplinski had a big role in leading the Russian attack.

Putin also reportedly attended the military leadership meeting.

A screenshot from a video released by the Kremlin shows Putin meeting with soldiers.

Helsinki To act as a fact checker for Sanami of John Helin according to the photos prove that Putin, or at least a man who looks very much like Putin, visited Kherson.

“Actually, the only recognizable outdoor space where Putin appears is south of the city of Henichesk, near Crimea.”

On the other hand, the pictures of Luhansk are more uncertain, because there Putin has been photographed mostly indoors. Therefore, they show fewer recognizable objects.

“There is mostly a picture of the airport where the helicopter lands, but Putin himself is not visible in the picture.”

Based on the signs of spring, Helin estimates that the time of the visit was during the last few weeks.

In the photo provided by the Kremlin, Putin presents the icon, which he presents to Kherson’s military leadership.

Putin now visited the Kherson and Luhansk regions for the first time after the forced annexations of the Russian regions last fall. He has now visited three of the four annexed territories. Only the region of Zaporizhia has been missed.

Putin said in a video released by the Kremlin that it is “important for him to hear opinions about the situation, listen to the employees of the military command center and exchange information.”

I rang according to the visits shows a clear change in the Kremlin’s communication style.

“For a long time, Putin tried to downplay the war, calling it a special operation and keeping a distance from it.”

“The visit made now and the previous visit to Mariupol in March show that Putin is taking the situation seriously. This doesn’t really even depend on whether or not Putin actually attended. At least the Kremlin wants the home crowd to believe that he did.”