Russian Offensive War | President Stubb: The situation in Ukraine is better than three months ago

Russian war of aggression|The President of the Republic, Alexander Stubb, did not want to make an assessment at Yle, because the war in Ukraine could end.

Ukrainian the situation is significantly better than it was three months ago, the President of the Republic estimates Alexander Stubb Above.

However, according to Stubb, that does not mean that the situation is still serious.

“There are many such critical points in the territory of Ukraine, and partly also in the territory of Russia at the moment, which will decide the future of this war”, Stubb assesses the current situation of the war of aggression aimed at Russia against Ukraine.

According to Stubb, Ukraine currently needs four things to achieve peace.

The first is getting the territories conquered by Russia back at least to some extent, the second is security guarantees either bilaterally from the United States and Britain or, in the long run, from NATO, President Stubb estimates.

The third condition for peace is justice, i.e. the international war crimes court and the fourth is the reconstruction of Ukraine, Stubb listed.

“We cannot dictate peace terms, we can only arm and help Ukraine at the moment”, Stubb stated and added that Finland will help Ukraine “as long as necessary”.

The Stubb didn’t want to go and assess because the war could end.

“We don’t know that, but surely our starting point must be that we are in a sort of permanent state where Europe has a new iron curtain, with Russia and Belarus on one side and other European countries on the other,” Stubb estimated.

However, he stated that the first step to achieve peace is to talk about peace.