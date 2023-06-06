Tuesday, June 6, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Russian Offensive War | NY Times: The United States estimates that the Ukrainian counter-offensive has begun

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 6, 2023
in World Europe
0
Russian Offensive War | NY Times: The United States estimates that the Ukrainian counter-offensive has begun

Foreign countries|Russian war of aggression

The estimate is based, among other things, on information collected by US intelligence satellites.

of the United States leadership believes that Ukraine’s long-awaited major counteroffensive is underway, says The New York Times.

According to the magazine, the Americans base their assessment on, for example, information collected by US intelligence satellites. Satellites have detected increased movement in combat positions in Ukraine.

US military analysts also believe that Ukrainian forces have launched their first offensive to determine the positions and strengths of Russian forces. This is a traditional combat tactic of the US armed forces, which the US has taught the Ukrainian forces, the NY Times says.

Tactic, for which the United States uses the term “reconnaissance by force”, i.e. reconnaissance by force will continue for the few days interviewed by the magazine. This is how Ukraine tests the potential weaknesses, military strength and morale of the Russian forces, says a NY Times interview source.

See also  HS Helsinki | The nearly 500-kilometer swimming project ended with cheers at Kauppatori - Gustav Kvikant swam from Stockholm to Helsinki

White House spokesman of John Kirby according to which, informing about a possible counterattack is the task of the Ukrainian leadership. However, he said the US had done “everything possible” to help Ukraine prepare for its attack.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed on Monday and the night before Tuesday that it had repelled major Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk. The leadership of Ukraine signaled that Russia’s claim on Monday was “fake news”.

Ukraine has already stated in the past that it is not going to officially announce the start of its counterattack anyway.

#Russian #Offensive #War #Times #United #States #estimates #Ukrainian #counteroffensive #begun

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
IBM announces its first quantum data center in Europe, the second in the world

IBM announces its first quantum data center in Europe, the second in the world

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result