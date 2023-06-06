Russian Offensive War | NY Times: The United States estimates that the Ukrainian counter-offensive has begun

The estimate is based, among other things, on information collected by US intelligence satellites.

of the United States leadership believes that Ukraine’s long-awaited major counteroffensive is underway, says The New York Times.

According to the magazine, the Americans base their assessment on, for example, information collected by US intelligence satellites. Satellites have detected increased movement in combat positions in Ukraine.

US military analysts also believe that Ukrainian forces have launched their first offensive to determine the positions and strengths of Russian forces. This is a traditional combat tactic of the US armed forces, which the US has taught the Ukrainian forces, the NY Times says.

Tactic, for which the United States uses the term “reconnaissance by force”, i.e. reconnaissance by force will continue for the few days interviewed by the magazine. This is how Ukraine tests the potential weaknesses, military strength and morale of the Russian forces, says a NY Times interview source.

White House spokesman of John Kirby according to which, informing about a possible counterattack is the task of the Ukrainian leadership. However, he said the US had done “everything possible” to help Ukraine prepare for its attack.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed on Monday and the night before Tuesday that it had repelled major Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk. The leadership of Ukraine signaled that Russia’s claim on Monday was “fake news”.

Ukraine has already stated in the past that it is not going to officially announce the start of its counterattack anyway.