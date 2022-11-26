The authorities are working on the gradual restoration of vital services. The lack of electrical service is due to the constant Russian attacks against the country’s infrastructure. Russia increases the air offensive as it consolidates behind the lines of the Dnieper river. British intelligence believes that Moscow is depleting its missile reserves.

Without light in the preamble of a winter that can intensify. More than six million people have been affected by power outages in Ukraine. This is the balance of the constant Russian attacks on the electricity grid as a strategy to mitigate the advance of the kyiv troops on the ground.

According to the Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski, the damages are reported throughout the country. The president stressed that most of those affected are in kyiv.

“The key task today, as well as other days this week, is energy,” said the president. “From Wednesday to today, the number of people whose electricity supply is cut off to stabilize the system was reduced by half.”

Ukrainians rest at a cafe in Lviv as the city experiences a scheduled power outage on November 24, 2022, after the latest Russian air strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. © AFP – Yuriy Dyachyshyn

Homes were up to 30 hours without service. While the authorities indicated that at least 50% of the energy-producing facilities have suffered damages.

A rarely seen showdown

The long hours without light and the constant complaints from citizens caused an unusual clash between public servants. The Ukrainian head of state criticized the work of the mayor of kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, to deal with this situation. According to Zelensky, what is necessary has not been done.

“Unfortunately, local authorities have not performed well in all cities. In particular, there are many complaints in kyiv. To put it mildly, more work is needed,” she pointed out.

And it is that, from the beginning of the Russian strategy of targeting power generation plants, the authorities created the so-called “invincibility centers”. Special sites where affected people can access key services such as cell phones and water.

By the way, the Ukrainian leader also criticized the officials who lie in their reports about the assembly of these special points. According to the Reuters news agency, the lifting of some 4,000 of these aid centers has been coordinated.

It is unusual for Volodimir Zelensky to publicly criticize other officials. A strategy that tries to reinforce the image of unity among its leaders in times of war.

Constant attacks despite Russian retreat

Despite Moscow’s withdrawal from some positions on the battlefield, the air offensive did not lose strength, mainly in the Kherson area. There, at least 15 people have died and 35 have been injured, as a result of the most recent attacks.

The governor of the Kherson region, Yaroslav Yanushevych, recalled on his Telegram channel that “residents who want to evacuate to the safest regions” of the country could contact the authorities for that purpose.

UK believes Russia is depleting its missile stockpile

The constant air strikes by Moscow against Ukraine would be ending the existence of missiles from the Kremlin. This was revealed by British intelligence when pointing out that there are “probable” signs of exhaustion in the Russian arsenal.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the analysis of images on the ground allowed the identification of remains of an AS15 KENT type missile, a projectile used as a nuclear weapon, for which it is believed that “it is likely that Russia” is removing “the nuclear warheads from the old missiles cruise” and you are using them in Ukraine.

London argues that the use of this weaponry is intended to deceive Ukrainian anti-aircraft defenses. The report concludes that this strategy “underlines the level of depletion of long-range missile reserves.”

With Reuters, EFE and AP