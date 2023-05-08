Russian offensive in Ukrainian cities ahead of Victory Day

Russia launched dozens of missiles and drones in the direction of Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities on Monday morning. At least five people were reportedly injured. The violence comes on the eve of Russia’s Victory Day, a major holiday for Moscow that marks victory over Nazi Germany. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin compared the war against Ukraine and its allies to Russia’s war against Nazi Germany in World War II. He sees “Nazism in its current form” as a threat to Russia.

Explosions were reported in several Ukrainian regions on Monday morning. The mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, made Monday on Telegram reported three injured in explosions in the Solomyanskyi district. Two others were injured when drone wreckage fell in western Svjatoshyn district. In the Black Sea city of Odesa, Russian missiles caused a huge fire in a food warehouse.

Meanwhile, concerns about the situation around the Ukrainian nuclear power plant Zaporizhia are growing. On Sunday evening, 1,679 people, including 660 children, were evacuated from areas near the nuclear power plant. Russian authorities, which have the power plant under their authority, announced this, Reuters news agency reports. On Saturday, the head of the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) warned that the situation around the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant was “increasingly unpredictable and potentially dangerous”. He called for measures to ensure safety at the nuclear power plant. It has been speculated for some time that Ukraine will soon launch a counter-offensive to retake territory occupied by Russia.