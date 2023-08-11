Russian Armed Forces launched an offensive near Kupyansk in the Kharkov region

Russian troops launched an offensive in the Kupyansk region of the Kharkov region of Ukraine. The German magazine Der Spiegel wrote about the problems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in this sector of the front.

Since the beginning of August, the Russian Ministry of Defense has been reporting on the successes of the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation in the Kupyansk direction in the Kharkov region. On August 7, Deputy Head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Anna Malyar called the Kupyansk direction the hottest point on the front.

Ukrainian authorities began the evacuation of local residents

The head of the military administration of the Kharkiv region, Oleg Sinegubov, admitted that the authorities could carry out a mandatory evacuation of the population with the forced evacuation of children from 53 settlements of the Kupyansky district located near the combat zone.

According to preliminary data, the measure will affect more than 11 thousand people, including 600 children. Everyone is promised to be provided with temporary housing in safer areas. Sinegubov stressed that the evacuation process continues on an ongoing basis.

The battle will unfold on unfavorable conditions for the Ukrainian side

According to military expert Yevgeny Norin, now the Armed Forces of Ukraine have to transfer reserves through Oskol, and this allows Russian troops to create supply difficulties for them. At the same time, the country’s leadership is unlikely to retreat. “In any case, the Ukrainian side will cling to Kupyansk for political reasons,” Norin said in an interview with Lenta.ru.

They will not be able to say that for two months they waged a long-awaited and in advance glorified counter-offensive, and the result of it was the surrender of not the smallest city Evgeny Norinmilitary expert

The expert drew an analogy with the battles for Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut), when political considerations also overpowered the military and the Armed Forces of Ukraine suffered heavy losses. “This is good [для российских сил]when the enemy is forced to hold a position that is uncomfortable for him to the last, ”says Norin.

Success near Kupyansk gives the RF Armed Forces access to operational space

As Norin explained, Kupyansk intercepts the crossing over the Oskol River. “Let it look like a pale sickness on the map, but it’s quite a water barrier – equipment does not pass through it, and a foothold is needed,” he said. If the Russian army receives this bridgehead, then, according to him, two directions of action will be formed further: access to the rear of Kharkov and access to the rear of the Ukrainian group in the Slavic-Kramatorsk agglomeration.

On the line of this shot, a whole crowd of hares Evgeny Norinmilitary expert

Norin said that Kharkov is the second largest city in Ukraine, and Slavyansk is the center of a large industrialized agglomeration. The latter has a great symbolic meaning, since it was in Slovyansk that the uprising in Donbass began in 2014. Therefore, the solution of both of these tasks is extremely important for the Russian side, the expert believes.

The operation will have an impact on other sectors of the front

In addition, according to Norin, the offensive puts indirect pressure on Ukrainian troops in Zaporozhye and near Artemivsk, since reserves will have to be transferred near Kupyansk. “This could mean the final halt to the Ukrainian offensive,” he said. According to his forecast, the more successfully the situation near Kupyansk develops, the faster the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be forced to abandon reserves to parry it.

Ukraine will have to throw more poorly trained and poorly armed troops into battle, which will be ground on unfavorable terms for it Evgeny Norinmilitary expert

Norin believes that Ukraine has reserves for the transfer near Kupyansk, but there are serious questions about the quality of their training and whether they have enough equipment. “A huge amount of Western equipment was lost on anti-tank mines in Zaporozhye. Brigades trained in the West ended up on the line of fire, ”the expert recalled. In his opinion, a successful operation near Kupyansk is important not only in itself, but also in the context of the general weakening of Ukrainian forces.