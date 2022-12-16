Home page politics

Precision weapon with power: A free-fall bomb with a JDAM retrofit kit is mounted under a US fighter jet. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The government and military of Ukraine are warning of a new major offensive by the Russian army in early 2023. The USA is apparently reacting immediately. And Germany also delivers.

Munich/Kyiv – “I need 300 main battle tanks, 600 to 700 infantry fighting vehicles and 500 howitzers.” The sentence sounds like a defense minister’s order list for an armaments company. But it comes from Valery Saluschnyj, the supreme commander of the Ukrainian armed forces.

Ukraine War: Kyiv expects new major Russian offensive in January or February

“I have no doubt that they will attack Kyiv again,” Zalushnyi said in an interview with the British magazine economist: “In the worst case in January.” Russia would train 200,000 newly recruited Russian soldiers for a new major offensive at the beginning of 2023, whether in February or in January, he said, but the Ukrainian military is also preparing its reserves for it.

At the same time, in a video address at the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday (December 15), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the delivery of modern tanks and anti-aircraft defense systems.

In an interview with the British Guardians In turn, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov stated that there was evidence that the Kremlin was preparing a new, broad offensive. Neither diplomat Reznikov nor General Saluschnyj wanted to commit to the direction of the expected Russian attack – coming from the east or via Belarus from the north.

Ukraine War: New Russian Major Offensive? US plans spectacular arms delivery

A new major offensive in the middle of the bitterly cold winter? Bitter, not-so-distant reality? While the European Union (EU) is still negotiating, the USA is apparently already reacting. According to a report, the United States is considering the rapid delivery of so-called “smart” bombs to the general staff in Kyiv and its troops, who are currently fighting the Russian invading army, especially in the Donbass around Bakhmut.

I have no doubt that they will attack Kyiv again.

Like the US political daily newspaper political writes, in addition to sending the Patriot missile defense system, Washington is also considering supplying other weapons such as Joint Direct Attack Munition Kits, which convert unguided aerial munitions into “smart” bombs. Spectacular: These would probably be air-to-surface bombs. And these must of course be brought to their destination in the air. In the US military, this is done with the MQ-9 Reaper drone, which is several meters tall. Such unmanned, extremely expensive and notorious combat drones (German: “Reaper”) had not previously been made available to Ukraine by the USA.

Ukraine war: US wants to train more Ukrainian soldiers in Germany

Accordingly, special small-diameter ground-launched bombs could also be delivered, which would significantly expand the attack range of Ukraine. political cites two unnamed US officials as sources, as well as another person allegedly “familiar with the matter.”

MQ-9 Reaper Drone: This state-of-the-art weapon system can carry and fire Joint Direct Attack ammunition. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

And that’s not all: the Pentagon officially announced on Thursday (December 15) that it was expanding the training of Ukrainian soldiers at a US base in Germany. The US military is currently training several hundred Ukrainians every month, for example in handling delivered artillery.

Because of the feared major offensive by Russia? Germany delivers Kyiv wheeled howitzers

The new plan would call for training an entire battalion of about 500 soldiers per month. The training would include how to coordinate infantry maneuvers with artillery support, Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said loudly political. Where exactly is this happening? In recent months, the US Army had confirmed that Ukrainian soldiers would be trained at the military training area in Grafenwoehr, Upper Palatinate, around 70 kilometers northeast of Nuremberg.

In October, the New York Timesthat Ukrainian armed forces should in future be trained more in Wiesbaden, Hesse, where the headquarters of the US Army in Europe and Africa is stationed. And Germany? Apparently Berlin is also increasing the aid. The homepage of the Federal Government’s website “Military support services for the Ukraine” shows that the Federal Republic is currently preparing or already carrying out the delivery of 18 heavy RCH 155 wheeled howitzers.

This is a highly modern development of the self-propelled Panzerhaubitze 2000 from the German armaments company Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW). Seven more Gepard anti-aircraft tanks and 42 (!) mine clearing tanks are also planned for clearing booby traps in the ground. Ukraine warns that the West is following suit. And the Ukraine war is steadily approaching its anniversary on February 24th. (pm)