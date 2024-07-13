Home page politics

The head of the Ukrainian military intelligence service HUR, Kyrylo Budanov (archive photo). © IMAGO/Kyrylo Chubotin/Ukrinform

The head of the Ukrainian military intelligence service warns of a Russian attack from the north. Attacks from this direction are already underway.

Kyiv – Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Ukrainian military intelligence service HUR, said in an interview with the Ukrainian newspaper New Voice (NV)published on July 13, he expressed his belief that Russia may be planning an attack on Ukraine from the north in the coming months. Budanov, known as the “man without a smile,” has no understanding of doubts about this direction of attack and also speaks about failed attempts to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Next Russian offensive in the Ukraine war from the north? “It is already happening”

Budanov, whose serious facial expression is seen as a symbol of courage and resistance to the Russian war of aggression, has already completed several combat missions and is said to have survived ten assassination attempts. The 38-year-old is known for his clear and sometimes provocative statements in the Ukraine war, which are often interpreted as part of psychological warfare. Now he is warning of an attack on Ukraine by Russian troops from the north and is almost irritated by the doubts about it.

He told NV: “You know, this situation seems a bit like a joke to me. For two years, when everyone was shouting that there would be an attack from the north, we insisted that it would not happen. Nothing happened.” But when Ukraine warned of an attack from the north, everyone suddenly started asking: “Maybe it won’t happen after all?” Budanov said. He added emphatically: “It will! It is already happening.”

Ukraine intelligence chief speaks of plans to assassinate Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin

When asked whether the attack from the north would take place on the Sumy or Chernihiv front, Budanov did not want to answer. His reasoning: “If I answer this question, you and I will cause panic. Let’s just say there are problems and they tend to get worse.” In the interview, Budanov also spoke of several failed assassination attempts against Putin. “There have been attempts to kill Putin, but as you can see, these have also failed so far.” He did not give any further details and did not say whether his service or other Ukrainian intelligence services could be involved in such plans.

Budanov told the Western press: “Unfortunately, I will not have much good news this year.” This view is apparently shared by the Institute for the Study of War, a US think tank. In their latest analysis, they reported that Ukraine will remain defensive until 2025. This statement is based on the statements of unnamed Western officials. Only next year might the country be able to carry out a large-scale counteroffensive. Putin is pursuing the strategy of “making consistent, creeping progress rather than rapid, operationally significant maneuvers.”