Russia reports attacks on its own troops in Lysychansk. Civilians are also said to have been killed. The news ticker about the Ukraine war.

Kiev – In the Ukraine war, the front in the east in particular remains hotly contested. This currently also applies to the Russian-occupied city of Lysychansk. The Russian Emergencies Ministry announced on Sunday morning that Ukraine's own troops had come under fire there. At least 20 people are said to have been killed as a result of the attack. Ten other people were injured.

“The Ukrainian armed forces have shelled a bakery in Lysychansk, there are civilians under the rubble,” wrote the head of the Russian-annexed Luhansk region, Leonid Passechnik, on his Telegram channel. Kremlin spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also made the statement, according to the news agency DPA serious accusations against Ukraine after the attack.

Soldiers of the Russian army in action in the Ukrainian war near the occupied city of Bakhmut. © IMAGO/Alexander Reka

Russia condemns Ukraine's missile attacks

It was “terrorist acts by Ukrainian neo-Nazis” that caused the deaths of civilians in Lysychansk. The government of the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky I knew that there were a lot of people in the bakery and deliberately chose this destination.

HIMARS rockets are said to have been used in the attack on Lysychansk in the Ukraine War. The information on the possible number of buried victims varies significantly. In contrast to the figures from Russia, the local civil defense only announced in the evening that around ten people had been rescued so far. Neither the numbers from Ukraine nor those from Russia can be verified.

Russia attacks more cities in the Ukraine war

At the same time, Russia is said to have fired missiles at other cities in the Ukraine war. President Zelensky announced this in his daily video message. Russian rockets hit the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih and affected the power supply.

The fronts in the south and east of the country remain particularly hotly contested in the Ukraine war. Russia is expected to suffer heavy losses in battles around the settlements of Avdiivka, Bakhmut and Kupyansk. The supply of fuel and ammunition appears to have been affected following successful attacks on the supply routes.

Russia's losses in the Ukraine war at a glance

Soldiers: 387,940 (+880)

387,940 (+880) Tank: 6,341 (+10)

6,341 (+10) Armored fighting vehicles: 11,805 (+13)

11,805 (+13) Artillery systems : 9,300 (+26)

: 9,300 (+26) air defense equipment : 663

: 663 Airplanes: 332

332 Helicopter: 324

324 Drones : 7,161 (+15)

: 7,161 (+15) Cruise missile: 1847

1847 Ships/Boats :24

:24 Automotive equipment and tank trucks: 12,352 (+36)

12,352 (+36) Submarines: 1

1 Special equipment: 1,473 (+3)

1,473 (+3) Source: Ukrainian General Staff dated February 2, 2024. The information about Russian losses comes from the Ukrainian army. They cannot be independently verified. Russia itself does not provide any information about its own losses in the Ukraine war.

But the Ukrainian army is also reporting supply problems. In particular, the lack of ammunition seems to be increasingly becoming a problem for the soldiers at the front and is forcing the army on the defensive in some places in the war against Russia. (dil/dpa)