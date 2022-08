How did you feel about this matter?

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, in southern Ukraine, was taken over by the Russians in March.

Kiev accuses Moscow of having hit Zaporizhzhia facilities twice over the weekend. Situated in southern Ukraine, Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant has been controlled by the Russians since March, but still has Ukrainian workers in charge.

This Monday (08), the Kremlin accused the Ukrainians of the bombings. Russian spokesman Dmitri Peskov said the attack was “extremely dangerous” and “could have catastrophic consequences for a vast area, including European territory.”

The Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), Antonio Guterres, stressed that “every attack against nuclear power plants is a suicide”.

Energoatom, which manages Ukrainian nuclear power plants, announced that “safety regulations regarding radiation and fire are at risk of being violated at the Zaporizhzhia plant”.

“Three radiation surveillance detectors around the plant were damaged. Consequently, it will be impossible to detect a possible rise in radioactivity and to intervene in time,” the company said. Energoatom also announced that Ukrainian workers at the nuclear power plant needed to be hospitalized.