Following his visits this week to North Korea and Vietnam, Russian President Vladimir Putin sought alliances and signed agreements that are raising further alarm among Western powers. This June 21, South Korea called Moscow’s ambassador for consultations regarding the security pact signed with Pyongyang that includes mutual defense against a possible attack on one of its countries. For its part, the United States is “incredibly concerned” about Putin’s threat to supply weapons to North Korea. The alarms are set off even more: in the last few hours, the Kremlin leader warned that he will continue to develop his nuclear arsenal “to preserve the balance of power.”

#Russian #nuclear #development #weapons #Pyongyang #concerns #West #PutinKim #summit