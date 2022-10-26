Russia carried out this Wednesday the maneuvers of its strategic nuclear forces “Grom” (Thunder), chaired by videoconference by the Russian president, Vladimir Putin.



During the exercises, the first since the start of the Russian military campaign in Ukraine in February, a mock “massive nuclear launch by strategic offensive forces in response to an enemy nuclear attack,” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported.

Practical launches of ballistic and cruise missiles were carried out.

Shoigu, who addressed Putin as “comrade” and commander in chief of the Armed Forces, informed the president about the progress of the maneuvers, which lasted just a few minutes.

“Under the leadership of the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Vladimir Putin, the land, sea and air strategic deterrent forces conducted training, during which practical launches of cruise and ballistic missiles were carried out,” the Kremlin said in a statement. a statement.

Russian strategic forces launched cruise and ballistic missiles from the Tula atomic submarine, two Tu-95MC strategic bombers and Yars land-based mobile intercontinental missile systems, which were fired from the Plesetsk cosmodrome.

Sineva ballistic missiles were also launched from the Barents Sea, in the north of the European part of Russia, to the Kura range, on the Kamchatka peninsula, washed by the Pacific Ocean.

Vladimir Putin supervised and directed the maneuvers by videoconference.

“The planned objectives during the exercises of the strategic containment forces have been fully met. All missiles hit their targets,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

The exercises “grom” their objective is to verify the level of preparation of the command centers of the nuclear forces, he specified.

As reported by the Pentagon on Tuesday, Russia has informed the US of its plans, which coincide with NATO’s nuclear exercises, called Steadfast Noon, which have been held every year for a decade.

This was stated in statements to the press by the spokesman for the US Department of Defense, General Pat Ryder, who explained that “Russia is fulfilling its obligations for arms control and transparency commitments with these notifications.”

Five days before the start of the “special military operation”, Putin presided over exercises of the nuclear forces using hypersonic weapons, which the Kremlin considers capable of circumventing any anti-missile shield.

Alsoon February 27 the head of the Kremlin put his nuclear deterrence forces on alert, triggering concern in Ukraine and the West about the possible use of nuclear weapons.

After offering the West a moratorium on missile deployment in Europe, the Kremlin warned that if the US stationed offensive weapons on the continent, Russia would target its missiles at US soil.

Recently, Putin warned that Russia will use the entire arsenal in its possession to defend its territorial integrity and that of the four annexed Ukrainian regions: Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia.

EFE

