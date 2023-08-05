On the other hand, and in conjunction with the attack that took place on the night of Thursday – Friday, the Russian forces shot down 13 marches that were targeting the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014, according to what the Ministry of Defense stated, noting that there were no damages or casualties..

Water drones

Commenting on the attack, which is the first of its kind, the director of the Moscow-based GCM Center for Studies, Asef Melhem, says, of course, the purpose of the Ukrainian attacks on the Russian interior, as we have emphasized more than once, is to create panic and chaos among people and divert attention from failure. faced by Ukraine in its counterattack.

And Asef Melhem adds, this time there are several new elements in this attack, and it is worth stopping at them to understand what happened and who is the beneficiary!; First: If this drone was not launched from a ship in the Black Sea, then this means that it was launched from the Ukrainian shores, meaning that the drone traveled 600-700 kilometers until it reached the port of Novorossiysk..

The director of the Moscow-based “GCM” Center for Studies indicates that hours before the accident, Natalia Gomenok, director of the Unified Ukrainian Media Center of the Southern Operations Command, stated on Telemarathon, a television program broadcast by several Ukrainian channels that Ukraine is capable of expelling the Russian fleet. From the Black Sea to the port of Novorossiysk, using watercraft-type drones MAGURA V5.

These are Ukrainian drones that can swim 800 kilometers, have an explosive mass of 200 kilograms, and manufacture them at a cost of $273,000. .

And Assef Melhem confirms, during his statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that there is technology that has already been transferred to the Ukrainian interior to be used in suicide marches, which at the present time has become the only Kiev card in the battle now.

Why Novorossiysk port?

The Ukrainian attack on the port of Novorossiysk with drones injured one of the landing ships, the so-called Olenegorsky Gornyak. which was sent to the Black Sea shortly before the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine and was not used for landings in the Black Sea.

The port is one of the largest Russian ports; Many important strategic materials are exported through it, such as grain and oil .

The port houses the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, which will lead to higher oil prices .

Naumkin Purvat, a specialist in international politics at the Ukrainian University of Tavrisky, says that the recent Ukrainian attack is a practical response to Russia’s destruction of the port and city of Odessa over the past days, and the destruction of silos to restrict Kiev’s ability to export its stocks..

Naumkin Borvat added, during his statements to Sky News Arabia, that the Russian port was also used to launch attacks on the entire coast of Ukraine, and it is the first threat to all ships crossing the Black Sea to prevent them from exporting grain, as Moscow threatened to do so. Clashes have already escalated in the Black Sea and adjacent ports since Moscow last month refused to extend the grain deal and withdraw from it permanently.