The Russian Ministry of Defense reported a group strike on military industry enterprises in Ukraine

The Russian army launched a group attack on enterprises of the military-industrial complex (MIC) of Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense reported.

The defense department clarified that Russian troops hit the targets with high-precision long-range air and sea-based weapons, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles.

The enterprises that were struck were engaged in the production of unmanned boats, missiles used by multiple launch rocket systems, explosives and coastal missile systems

The Russian Ministry of Defense said that the goal of the strike was achieved, and as a result, all objects were hit.

Possible targets of strikes by the Russian Armed Forces are named

According to Telegram– Canal “Rybar”, explosions also occurred in Ivano-Frankivsk, where the airfield with reinforced concrete shelters is located. It is being prepared to receive the F-16 fighters announced for delivery. There is no confirmation of this information yet. At the same time, earlier the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine, Alexei Danilov, said that the country was preparing infrastructure to receive American fighters.

Photo: Gleb Garanich / Reuters

In Kharkov, meanwhile, a hit was recorded in an industrial zone in the south of the city. Several large enterprises are located there, in particular, the Malyshev Tank Plant, where damaged equipment is repaired.

In Nikolaev, according to some reports, a fire occurred at the Ocean shipyard in the southern part of the city.

On the morning of February 7, strong explosions thundered in Ukrainian cities

Explosions were reported in Kyiv, Kharkov, Nikolaev, and in the Dnepropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk and Khmelnytsky regions. An air raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine. In particular, the mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko indicated that as a result the heating main and two high-voltage power lines were damaged. The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reported that Kyiv, Kharkov and Nikolaev were partially without power due to damage received as a result of missile strikes.

In Drohobych, Lviv region, a fire was reported at an industrial facility. The head of the local regional military administration (OVA) Maxim Kozitsky spoke about a fire on an area of ​​about 300 square meters. According to Ukrainian publications, in the city located large oil refinery. In the Pavlograd district of the Dnepropetrovsk region, an infrastructure facility was damaged as a result of the strike, told in the administration.

Photo: Viacheslav Ratynskyi / Reuters

The alarm in the Ukrainian capital, as well as in most neighboring regions, was declared at about seven in the morning local time and remained until almost 9:00. Against the backdrop of explosions in Ukraine, Poland scrambled its own and allied planes, explaining this by “the activity of Russian aviation.”

Ukraine admitted powerlessness against Russian missiles

At the end of December, the speaker of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic (AFA) Yuri Ignat complained that Ukraine had not shot down a single Russian X-22 missile since the beginning of the special operation. He explained that the missile flies at a speed of four thousand kilometers per hour and most often approaches the target along a ballistic trajectory, so special means are needed to intercept it.

In turn, Forbes military columnist David Ax, speaking about the shortcomings of the Ukrainian air defense system, pointed out that they cannot reach Russian Tu-22M3 bombers, which are equipped with X22/32 missiles. According to him, Ukraine has one anti-aircraft missile system, which in theory could hit Russian missile carriers. We are talking about the Soviet S-200 complex.