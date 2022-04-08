Russian police on Friday arrested a suspect in the attack suffered on Thursday on a long-distance train by journalist Dmitri Muratov, Nobel Peace Prize 2021, when he was sprayed with acetone paint.

“The suspect in the attack against Murátov has been arrested,” a source from the security forces told the Interfax agency.

The detainee he would have alleged as a motive for the attack his disagreement with the position of the journalist about Russia’s so-called “special military operation” in Ukraine.

The surveillance cameras and testimonies of the attack have allowed the Police to also identify a second suspect, an accomplice of the other, who is currently being sought.

The attack by the two men, both wearing masks, occurred as passengers were boarding a long-distance train between Moscow and Samara, in southern Russia.

Muratov was already in his compartment when he was sprayed with the paint and they ran off the train.

The journalist himself published images on Thursday of the attack and explained that his eyes were very itchy.

The newspaper that he has run since 1993, “Novaya Gazeta”, said this Friday on its Telegram channel that the Nobel laureate passed a medical examination in Samara and was diagnosed with eye burns and conjunctivitis.

“The cornea is intact,” adds the message.

According to the journalist on Thursday, the attacker shouted: “Murátov, take our boys.”

Supposedly, the assailant was referring to Russian soldiers who have been killed in the Russian military campaign in Ukraine since its start on February 24.

Those casualties would be “significant”, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov, who described it as a “tragedy”, although the Defense Ministry has only reported 1,351 dead so far.

In early March, Muratov called for an “unconditional” ceasefire and admitted the threat of a nuclear war between Russia and NATOafter which he announced the delivery of the Nobel Peace medal to a foundation for aid to Ukrainian refugees.

“Novaya Gazeta”, Russia’s last independent media outlet, announced its temporary closure at the end of March due to warnings from the Russian communications regulator, pressure that had made it give up coverage of the war weeks earlier.