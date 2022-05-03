Russian journalist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Dmitri Muratov denounced on Tuesday Russian propaganda advocating the use of nuclear weapons in the Ukraine conflictwarning that it would mean “the end of humanity”.

“I would not rule out the possibility of nuclear weapons being used”Muratov told reporters in Geneva. The Kremlin said it put Russia’s nuclear forces on high alert shortly after it began its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

And amid growing Western support for Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has made thinly veiled threats hinting at his willingness to deploy Russia’s tactical nuclear weaponswhich according to Russian military doctrine can serve to force an adversary to withdraw.

At an event marking World Press Freedom Day, Muratov, whose Novaya Gazeta newspaper has been forced to suspend publication amid Moscow’s military intervention, warned that Kremlin “propaganda warriors” were striving for making the use of nuclear weapons more acceptable to the Russian public.

“For two weeks, we have been hearing on our television screens that the nuclear silos must be opened,” Muratov said.

“And we also heard that these horrible weapons should be used in case arms supplies to Ukraine continue,” he said, referring to deliveries from the United States, the European Union and other countries.

According to the journalist, the deployment of such weapons “would not be the end of the war” but “the end of humanity”, and he explained that the most terrifying thing in Russia today is that Putin has acquired “absolute and unrestricted power”. .

