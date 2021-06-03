A 16-year-old ninth grader from St. Petersburg committed suicide because of the failed OGE in mathematics. The doctors failed to save him. This became known to “Fontanka.ru”.

At about one o’clock in the afternoon, the law enforcement agencies received a call about a suicide attempt. The doctors said that they had hospitalized the young man in the Filatov Children’s Hospital with injuries to the body and limbs, and he was diagnosed with multiple fractures.

According to preliminary information, the police seized his phone from the teenager’s apartment, in which they found correspondence with the results of the exam. As reported Telegram-channel Mash, in the teenager’s phone they found a message from a math teacher with the phrase “you didn’t pass.”

On May 24, it was reported that in North Ossetia, a schoolgirl died in the OGE. The girl was an excellent student and was worried about her academic performance. Presumably, the teenager’s death occurred due to suffocation with vomit. The head of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, put the course of checking the incident under control in the central office of the department.