Russian goalkeeper of the National Hockey League (NHL) club New York Islanders Ilya Sorokin made history after the match against the Buffalo Sabers. This is reported in Twitter-A NHL Public Relations account.

Sorokin defended to zero, reflecting 20 shots per match. The 25-year-old Russian became the Islanders’ seventh rookie goalkeeper to score a shutout in his debut NHL season.

The meeting took place on the night of February 17 and ended with the victory of New York with a score of 3: 0. Anders Lee (brace) and Jean-Gabriel Pajot scored with abandoned goals.

Sorokin is known for his performances in the Continental Hockey League. From 2014 to 2020, he played for CSKA Moscow, with which he won the Gagarin Cup in 2019. In 2018, as part of the Russian national team, he became the Olympic champion.

On February 9th, another Russian goalkeeper who made Islanders history was reported. Semyon Varlamov became the first goalkeeper of the club, who twice in a season issued a “rusk” against the New York Rangers.