Nikita Kucherov, a Russian striker of the Tampa Bay Lightning Nationwide Hockey League (NHL), provoked an enormous brawl within the third match of the Japanese Convention playoff ultimate in opposition to the New York Islanders. Video accessible on Youtube-channel

SPORTSNET.

The ahead hit opponent Jean-Gabriel Pajot within the legs with a stick after he threw the puck into an empty web. This precipitated discontent among the many Islanders hockey gamers, leading to an enormous brawl. All gamers have been punished with disciplinary fines.

The match resulted in victory for the Islanders with a rating of 5: 3. The rating within the sequence to 4 wins is 2-1 in favor of Tampa. The following match between the groups will happen on September 13 at 22:00 Moscow time.

Kucherov has been enjoying within the NHL since 2013 with Tampa.