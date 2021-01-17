Neonila Fomina-Chertousova, a neurologist of the highest category, Candidate of Medical Sciences, told Rossiyskaya Gazeta about the little-studied complications after coronavirus.

According to her, neurological complications can appear during the acute period of infection or later, some time after recovery.

In addition, she recalled that with COVID-19, problems with the central nervous system may arise. The specialist explained that when infected with coronavirus, the chance of getting a stroke is greater – by about 6 percent. “Moreover, it can happen either one to three weeks after infection with covid, or become the first symptom of an infectious disease,” she said.

Speaking about the rapid development of dementia due to coronavirus, the doctor pointed out that chronic vascular disorders can also be accompanied by agitation, convulsions with loss of consciousness, or, conversely, drowsiness and apathy. This is due to the fact that the brain does not receive the required amount of oxygen.

The neurologist also stated that young patients are also at risk, since the infection can proceed without pneumonia, and the person does not understand that he is sick. “And then his hands and feet may become numb,” she explained.

Last November, Rossiyskaya Gazeta reported that COVID-19 patients often suffer from cognitive impairment. People cannot remember the names of familiar things, they go to the wrong place and forget why they went somewhere. Some patients complain of a loss of time sense, for example, when a whole hour passes for them as five minutes.