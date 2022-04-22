(Reuters) – Russian and Ukrainian negotiators held rounds of talks on Friday, the head of the Moscow delegation said, but Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said diplomatic efforts to end the war remained stalled.

Russia’s chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky confirmed a report by the Tass news agency that “several lengthy talks” had taken place, but did not offer details. Earlier this week, the Kremlin said Russia had submitted a new proposal in writing, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had not seen or heard anything about the talks.

It remains unclear whether the two parties can resume their faltering peace efforts, more than eight weeks after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine.

In separate comments on Friday, Lavrov, who has previously accused Kiev of prolonging the peace process, expressed a dismayed tone about the talks.

“They are stalled now as our latest proposal, which was handed over to the Ukrainian negotiators five days ago and formulated according to the comments we received from them, has not yet been responded to,” Lavrov said at a briefing.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told European Council President Charles Michel in a phone conversation on Friday that the Kiev government is showing it is not ready to seek mutually acceptable solutions, and accused the Ukrainian side of being “inconsistent.” in the negotiations”.

After apparent progress in March, the atmosphere around the peace talks soured after accusations by Ukrainians that Russian troops carried out atrocities in a city near Kiev as they retreated from the area.

Russia denies the allegations, saying they were designed to destabilize peace efforts and serve as a pretext for further Western sanctions against Moscow.

(Report by Reuters)

((Translation Editorial São Paulo, 5511 56447759))

REUTERS ES

