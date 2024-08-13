Bystrov: The Navy will receive the submarine Velikiye Luki and the icebreaker Ivan Papanin in 2024

The Russian Navy will receive the non-nuclear submarine Velikiye Luki of Project 677 and the combat icebreaker Ivan Papanin of Project 23550 from the Admiralty Shipyards by the end of 2024. This was stated in a conversation with TASSActing General Director of the enterprise Andrey Bystrov.

Before the transfer of the patrol icebreaker, the Russian Navy flag will be raised on the vessel, the CEO specified. Now “Ivan Papanin” is undergoing tests, but this summer it already participated in the Main Naval Parade in St. Petersburg.