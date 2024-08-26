Ministry of Defense: Amur missile ship with Kalibr missiles accepted into Russian Navy

The Russian Navy has received the small missile ship (MRK) Amur of Project 22800, which is capable of carrying Kalibr-NK cruise missiles. This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry, reports TASS.

“In Kaspiysk, under the leadership of the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Admiral Alexander Moiseyev, a ceremonial acceptance ceremony was held to join the Russian Navy and raise the St. Andrew’s flag on the small missile ship Amur of Project 22800,” the statement said.

The ceremony was held during the Commander-in-Chief’s working visit to the Caspian Flotilla. The event was also attended by the Chief of the Navy’s Shipbuilding Department, Rear Admiral Ilyas Shigapov, representatives of the Navy’s Commander-in-Chief, the Caspian Flotilla, General Director of the Ak Bars Shipbuilding Corporation Renat Mistakhov and representatives of the Dagestan administration.

During the ceremony, Moiseyev emphasized that the program of equipping the fleet with ships carrying high-precision weapons will continue.

The Project 22800 Karakurt small missile ships carry eight cells of the 3S14 universal shipborne firing system, which allow for the storage and launch of Kalibr and Onyx missiles. The ships’ arsenal also includes an AK-176MA 76-mm artillery mount, AK-630M 30-mm mounts, and machine guns. For protection against air targets, the Karakurts are equipped with Pantsir-ME anti-aircraft systems.

Earlier in August, a model of a new corvette based on the Project 22800 small missile ship was presented in Russia. The promising ship differs from the basic model by a modified propulsion system. The corvette received a hydroacoustic system with towed and under-keel antennas and the Paket-NK anti-submarine system.