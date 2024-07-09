Russian Navy’s Corvette Sovershenny Conducts Training with PLA Navy in Philippine Sea

The Russian Navy’s corvette Sovershenny conducted training with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy in the Philippine Sea, the TASS.

“The Pacific Fleet’s corvette Sovershenny, together with a detachment of PLA Navy warships consisting of the destroyer Yinchuan, the frigate Hengshui and the universal supply transport Weishanhu, conducted training to inspect a suspicious vessel during a joint naval patrol in the Philippine Sea,” the agency quotes the Pacific Fleet’s press service as saying.

It was additionally reported that the naval sailors of the two countries also worked out the practice of jointly inspecting ships.

Earlier, it was reported that a Chinese coast guard ship dropped anchor in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea. The ship, which caused concern to the Philippine side, entered the country’s exclusive economic zone in early July, proceeded to the Ayungin Shoal, and then moved to the Panganiban Reef.