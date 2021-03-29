I.The FDP is concerned about the safety of German warships. The defense policy spokeswoman for the FDP parliamentary group Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann told the FAZ on Monday that she was “extremely irritated” by reports of Russian navigation devices on ships and boats of the German Navy. The subject came on the agenda in the Defense Committee.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Defense confirmed to the FAZ on Monday that devices from Russian production are on board. The ships and boats of the German Navy are equipped with “standard navigation systems”, as they are also used in international shipping. They are a “standard product”. Your security is currently being checked, details are subject to confidentiality. The newspaper “Bild am Sonntag” had reportedthat in particular the “data encryption” on board the German submarines does not meet military standards. The submarines would play a key role in the German North and Baltic Seas in the event of a crisis or war with Russia.

The manufacturer of the devices is the Transas company, which was founded in St. Petersburg in 1990. It is one of the global market leaders in technical solutions for ship and fleet operations, including devices and services related to navigation. Since 2018, Transas has been part of the Wärtsilä Corporation, a Finnish group based in Helsinki. The defense division of Transas is still based in Russia. The company’s history lists a delivery of navigation devices to the German Navy for 2005. Under Federal Chancellor Gerhard Schröder (SPD) around a hundred ships and boats of the Navy were equipped with Transas systems. Schröder has worked for Russian energy companies for many years.

In the worst case, unable to control

It is well known in specialist circles that the systems pose a risk. Already in June last year the Hamburg State Office for the Protection of the Constitution, together with the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution and the Hamburg port authority HPA, warned of the vulnerability of modern navigation devices at a specialist conference. They are not only of interest to foreign intelligence services. There is also the risk of cyber attacks with which hackers could gain access to “central technical control systems”. In the worst case, there is a risk of complete loss of functionality.