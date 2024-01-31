On January 21st, it was one hundred years since Lenin's death, but in Putin's Russia there was no official commemoration. Only a few hundred people attended the communist leader's mausoleum in Red Square.

The silence of the authorities is yet another example of the aversion of Vladimir Putin and his circle towards Lenin, openly expressed in recent years, becoming very evident when Putin accused Lenin of having fostered Ukrainian nationalism by considering the possibility of republics forming part of the USSR exercise their right to self-determination and secede from the Union. This was provided for in the Soviet constitutions of 1924, 1936 and 1977.

Russian nationalism's criticism of Lenin

This vision of an anti-nationalist Lenin does not correspond to historical reality. Although after the 1917 revolution an independent republic of Ukraine emerged, Soviet Russia and the Ukrainian Bolsheviks fought against it until they were defeated in 1921. The following year, Soviet Ukraine became part of the USSR, while Ukraine Western Ukraine was integrated into the Polish State, which achieved independence in 1918. After the Second World War, all of Ukraine came under Soviet rule, resulting in changes in borders. This was the work of Stalin, the man who recovered territories from the former Tsarist Empire and expanded Moscow's zone of influence in Europe.

The perception of Lenin in Putin's Russia is that of a leader more interested in proletarian internationalism than in Russian nationalism, capable of sacrificing everything for the victory of the revolution on a global scale. The focus is on the exiled Lenin, surprised by the February revolution 1917 in Zurich, but able to negotiate with the Kaiser's government to return to Russia in an armored train and bring about the overthrow of the provisional government through a coup d'état, which resulted in the Russians withdrawing from World War I, allowing the Germans concentrate on the western front against the allies.

Lenin and Trotsky, his negotiator, are not viewed favorably by Russian nationalist perspectives for having accepted the Treaty of Brest-Litovsk (1918), which resulted in the loss of territory under Russian sovereignty, and the recognition, among other clauses, of independence. from Finland, Georgia and Ukraine. This humiliation for the Bolshevik regime had a transitory character for Lenin, arising from the need to avoid the invasion of Russia by German troops and the fall of the communist government due to its military weakness, recognized by Trotsky himself, coordinator of the Red Army's actions.

The criticism and protests generated by the treaty were a necessary price for Lenin and Trotsky, who then agreed on the importance of world revolution. It was necessary to be patient and wait for an imminent proletarian revolution in Germany, which would put an end to the imperial regime. This would allow the Russians to regain lost territories.

Events did not occur as the Bolshevik leaders expected, as the Weimar Republic, a parliamentary regime, was established in Germany in 1919, the same year that the Hungarian Communist Republic of Bela Kun failed. However, also during this period, the Communist International, driving the Leninist dream of world revolution, met for the first time in Moscow. And in 1920, the Red Army was defeated by the Poles in Warsaw, which prevented its forces from advancing towards Germany.

According to some historians, these failures affected Lenin's spirits, whose health was increasingly weakened by insomnia, headaches and nervous exhaustion, in addition to his excessive participation in government affairs to try to consolidate the communist regime. His precarious health was also influenced by the three shots in anarchist Fanny Kaplan's attack on him in August 1918. One of them lodged in his neck and was only removed in 1922. In any case, Lenin's health deteriorated, and after several strokes, he died on January 21, 1924.

Lenin's “democratic centralism” applied to Russia

Nationalist fervor in Russia has been questioning the figure of Lenin for some time. Putin, however, does not intend to discard it in the “trash of history”, to quote a well-known phrase from Trotsky. The Russian president does not completely deny the founder of the Soviet state, as this would be equivalent to denying his own origins, although he has criticized his decisions related to the First World War or his order to execute the imperial family.

Nor is he willing, for now, to remove Lenin from his mausoleum and bury him next to his mother in St. Petersburg, as was speculated a few years ago, since, according to his own statements in 2005, this would mean telling generations who lived under the USSR who were bound by false values. It would therefore be a matter of time to decide the final fate of Lenin's remains, far from unnecessary controversy.

However, it will be difficult for today's Russia to stop criticizing Lenin for having made the mistake of advocating the self-determination of the people, something that would have contributed to the weakening of Russia and the denial of its history. In reality, what Lenin hated was bourgeois nationalism, although he did not deny the importance of nationalisms for the triumph of the revolution in the Tsarist Empire. As seen in the case of Ukraine, incorporated in 1922 as a Soviet republic, the time would come to impose “democratic centralism”, applied in the functioning of the Party, to all territories under Moscow's sovereignty.

According to the French historian Hélène Carrére d'Encausse in your recommendable Lenin biography (published in 1998), at the VII Party Conference, in April 1917, Stalin defended the right of nationalities to separate from Russia, advocated by Lenin. However, he then made the following reservation, fully confirmed in the history of the USSR: “Nationalities are not obliged to use this right and, above all, its exercise must take into account the interests of the proletarian revolution.”

Therefore, the constitution of a federal state, no less centralized, was imposed after the establishment of the USSR in 1924. Since then, the federal state has remained the sole organizer and guarantor of national rights. The aforementioned historian recalls that the Leninist strategy would always be the same: the defense of “proletarian self-determination” to the detriment of the initial nationalist governments, which would allow the transition from the national Republic to the Soviet Republic. The consequence would be union with Russia, imposed in the name of the security of the new State and political affinity with the Republic of Soviets. Therefore, as Carrère states, Lenin always wanted to “preserve the community of destiny of the people who lived in the space of the former Empire” and was “the true architect of the plurinational federal state officially born in 1924”.

Criticism of Lenin contrasts with a certain rehabilitation of Stalin, who, despite his Georgian origin, personified Russia's resistance to the Hitler invasion through the Great Patriotic War of 1941-45, in which the communist leader did not hesitate to use the symbols of history, like Alexander Nevski or Peter the Great, and of the Orthodox faith, despite the regime's official atheism. The war in Ukraine is seen as a continuation of that same war, in which the fate of Russia would be at stake.

However, Stalin's rehabilitation has been some time coming. In interviews that Putin gave to filmmaker Oliver Stone in 2017, the president stated that Stalin was a complex figure and should not be demonized, comparing him to Oliver Cromwell, establisher of a tyrannical government, but with monuments in Great Britain, and to Napoleon, who led France to catastrophe and, despite this, continues to be admired by many French people. In other statements, Putin has not denied the terror of the Stalinist era, although he rejects the demonization of Stalin as a pretext for attacking Russia.

This may explain the liquidation, in December 2021, of the International Memorial Foundation for “terrorism and extremism”, an NGO that, since 1989, investigated the crimes of Soviet repression and contemporary Russia, from the purges of 1937 to the wars in Chechnya . This consolidates a monolithic version of the national past, imposed by the government. Just as China cannot completely deny Mao's Cultural Revolution, as this would undermine the regime's legitimacy, today's nationalist Russia cannot deny Stalinism either.

The figure of Stalin will continue to be controversial, but a positive message spreads from power through his victory in the Second World War, contributing to preserving Russia's identity. As so often in politics, the theory of collateral damage prevails, represented in a phrase attributed to the communist leader: “When you cut wood, the splinters fly.”

©2024 Aceprensa. Published with permission. Original in Spanish: Russian nationalism against Lenin