Commentator Orlov called the Russian national football team’s match in Vietnam torture

Commentator Gennady Orlov criticized the participation of the Russian national football team in a friendly match in Vietnam. His words are quoted by “RB Sport”.

Orlov called the recent match against the Vietnamese team torture. “This is a test, I don’t understand why the Russian Football Union (RFU) did this now, sent our team there. This is stupid!” he said, noting the high temperature and humidity in the country.

The commentator recalled that he once had to play in Burma in similar conditions. Orlov said that the team was then allowed to make reverse substitutions like in hockey and the players went to the locker room to breathe in the air conditioning.

According to the journalist, the best idea was to play the Russian national team against the Russian Premier League (RPL) legionnaires’ team. “And I think this match would have brought together Luzhniki. That would have been a test. Because what kind of test is Vietnam and Thailand? Well, have pity on the players!” he added.

On September 5, the Russian team played against Vietnam in Hanoi. The match ended with a score of 3:0 in favor of the guests. On September 7, the Russia-Thailand match was supposed to take place there, but it was cancelled due to a typhoon.