Hockey player of the Russian national team Anton Burdasov reacted to the defeat of the team from Canada in the quarter finals of the World Championship in Riga. It is reported by TASS…

According to the forward, players do not need to sprinkle ashes on their heads. He also noted that the team lost, but accepted the defeat like a man.

“There is only one winner, it’s a pity that it wasn’t us yesterday. It seems to me that no one can reproach us for surrendering without a fight, ”Burdasov added. In the tournament, the forward played eight matches, in which he scored four goals and made two assists.

The match between the Russians and Canada took place on Thursday, June 3. The main time ended with a score of 1: 1, and the Canadians scored the winning goal in overtime. In the semifinals, they will face the Americans. In a parallel meeting, Finland will play with Germany.

The last time the Russian national team defeated Canada in the World Cup was ten years ago. This happened in the quarterfinals of the 2011 World Cup.